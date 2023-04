This Market Indicator Is Right 94% of the Time: Here's What It Says About Where Stocks Are Headed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Track records matter. It's true whether we're talking about business or sports. And it's definitely applicable when it comes to depending on external sources to make investing decisions.You can easily find plenty of information online about many different market indicators. Some of them don't have track records that stand up to scrutiny. There's one market indicator, though, that has been right 94% of the time going all the way back to 1950. Here's what it says about where stocks are headed now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading