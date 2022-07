This May Be Pfizer's Key to Long-Term Vaccine Dominance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is already the leader in the coronavirus vaccine space. In the U.S. alone, it's fully vaccinated more than 127 million people. The big pharma company expects to generate $32 billion in vaccine revenue this year. Pfizer shares vaccine profits with its biotech partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX).Of course, leadership today doesn't necessarily equal leadership forever. Rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a significant position in the market. Latecomer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could also take market share in the months to come. Novavax sells a traditional vaccine rather than an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer and Moderna. But Pfizer and BioNTech are working on something that may be the key to long-term dominance. Let's take a look.First, let's talk about the one big challenge facing today's vaccines: The emergence of variants. So far, the vaccines have held up. But efficacy has waned compared to performance against the original coronavirus. All the companies I've mentioned are working on candidates to address these variants. The latest are omicron and its subvariants.