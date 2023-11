This May Be the Best Age to Take Social Security

Choosing what age to take Social Security is one of the most important retirement decisions you'll face, as it will affect your monthly income for the rest of your life.You can file for benefits at age 62 or anytime after, but you'll receive more per month the longer you wait (up to age 70). There's a lot of debate over when is the best time to start taking Social Security, and there are pros and cons to both claiming early and delaying benefits.That said, while your decision will still depend on your situation, there is one age that could be a good fit for many people: full retirement age.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel