This May Be the Most Underrated Retailer On Wall Street

Wall Street seems to love Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock. Shares currently trade at more than 35 times earnings. This is quite a high premium for a stock with a mature business. Sure, the superstore company's fourth-quarter revenue rose an impressive 7.3% year over year, but management is guiding for full-year sales to increase just 2.5% to 3% year over year when adjusted to exclude the effect of expected foreign exchange rates.Sure, Walmart's resilient business model and its scaled operations may justify a high valuation. But there may be better ideas for investors looking to own a growing, profitable, and durable retailer. One company to consider is Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), the dominant retailer for the rural lifestyle. Not only is this significantly smaller retailer still in its early innings, but it's extremely profitable and it pays a nice dividend. Best of all, its price-to-earnings ratio is currently less than 25.Here's a closer look at this underrated retailer.