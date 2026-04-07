Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
07.04.2026 22:00:00
This Medical Device Stock Has Compounded at 13% Per Year for a Decade
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) provides the tools, software, and services to allow medical professionals the ability to analyze patient health. The company's own financial health has been predictably strong.Even after a more than 15% pullback in its stock price this year, the company has still achieved a 13.8% compound annual total return over the past decade. At the beginning of this year, the total return was closer to 16%. That compares favorably to 10.8% for the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF over the 10-year period. The company has managed growth through aggressive, yet strategic acquisitions. It buys smaller companies, which then benefit from Thermo Fisher's larger sales team and distribution channels. Its medical products touch every part of healthcare, and it is even getting a boost from the wave of weight-loss therapies as it manufactures the injection pens for Wegovy, the weight-loss drug from Novo Nordisk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!