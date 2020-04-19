|
This Medical Mystery Will Fascinate Young Adult Readers As They Solve the Case
OMAHA, Neb., April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D. B. Mystery's book, Mystery In The Body ($16.49, paperback, 9781545670569; $7.99, e-book, 9781545670576), is available for purchase.
In D. B. Mystery's Young Adult thriller, Mystery In The Body, danger lurks for Vanisha, a university student interning at a funeral home. Vanisha desires to be a Mortician Embalmer, but she finds herself not trusting her closest friends when she's caught in a whirlwind solving codes and ciphers, trying to understand what she's up against at the morgue.
Come along on a ride, filled with conspiracies, betrayal and even death. Help break the codes and ciphers to solve the hidden secrets inside Mystery In The Body!
D.B. Mystery is a long-time member and UFO field investigator for MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) since 2004, has a degree in forensic science, is a freelance document photographer and lastly, has a background in private investigation. D.B. Mystery is a Phi Theta Kappa from Iowa Western Community College, and currently is a student working on a degree in cybersecurity to work for Homeland Security in the forensic department.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Mystery In The Body is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
