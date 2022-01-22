This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global cannabis sales are projected to reach $176 billion by 2030. What's more, U.S. legal marijuana sales are expected to make up more than half of this total at nearly $100 billion per year by the end of the decade, according to the marijuana research firm Research and Markets. And if this upbeat forecast turns out to be correct, the legal marijuana industry will post a compound annual growth rate of roughly 24% from 2021 to 2030. Legal marijuana is thus on track to be the fastest-growing industry this decade.Despite this blistering growth rate, publicly traded marijuana stocks have been a huge disappointment for shareholders over the past four years. Bureaucratic red tape, legal roadblocks in key markets including the U.S. and European Union, overly aggressive expansion plans by the industry's biggest names, never-ending capital raises at shareholders' expense, white-hot levels of competition from both legal and black-market growers alike, and an ongoing shift in consumer dynamics have all acted in concert to crush valuations across the space. Image source: Getty Images.