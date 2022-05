This Metric Is Lifting Electronic Arts to New Highs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors had modest expectations heading into Electronic Arts ' (NASDAQ: EA) fiscal fourth quarter announcement. The report covers the selling period through late March, which is a time that many digital entertainment giants, including Netflix and Activision Blizzard, suffered a growth slowdown compared with earlier phases of the pandemic.EA isn't in the same predicament.The video game developer said this week that user engagement held up through early 2022, and growth is likely to continue in fiscal 2023. Let's take a closer look at why EA is winning the game right now.Continue reading