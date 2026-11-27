It seems like all year in 2026, investors have been worrying and debating about the idea of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble in the stock market. Well, wonder no more: the bubble seems to be bursting. In the past month, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has declined by 16%. Between Oct. 6 and Nov. 20, the index nearly reached "bear market" status, with a decline of 19.84%.

The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC)is not immune to this sell-off. That benchmark index has lost nearly 11% in the past month.

Big stock market sell-offs like the one we're going through right now aren't fun or easy. It's natural to feel worried or afraid for the future. But in a strange way, I'm in a pretty good mood this week. That's because, over my years of investing through bear markets and economic crises, I've learned a new mindset for stock market sell-offs.

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