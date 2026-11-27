Mindset Aktie
WKN: 873265 / ISIN: CH0009433175
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27.11.2026 11:46:02
This Mindset Shift Helped Me Stop Dreading Market Sell-Offs. Now I Look Forward to Them.
It seems like all year in 2026, investors have been worrying and debating about the idea of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble in the stock market. Well, wonder no more: the bubble seems to be bursting. In the past month, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has declined by 16%. Between Oct. 6 and Nov. 20, the index nearly reached "bear market" status, with a decline of 19.84%.
The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC)is not immune to this sell-off. That benchmark index has lost nearly 11% in the past month.
Big stock market sell-offs like the one we're going through right now aren't fun or easy. It's natural to feel worried or afraid for the future. But in a strange way, I'm in a pretty good mood this week. That's because, over my years of investing through bear markets and economic crises, I've learned a new mindset for stock market sell-offs.
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