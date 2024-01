This Mini-Berkshire Keeps Quietly Building Its Empire

Shares of Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) fell 40% in 2023, even as the S&P 500 Index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) climbed 23%. You might be tempted to think that Boston Omaha's underlying businesses had a terrible year -- except you'd be wrong.On the contrary, the financial holding company and so-called mini-Berkshire Hathaway continued to quietly build its empire in 2023. And I think the market is drastically undervaluing the stock right now.For one, consider that Boston Omaha's co-chief executive officers, Alex Rozek and Adam Peterson -- who are, in my opinion, two of the world's most talented capital allocators -- have deployed well over $500 million in capital since they took the helm in 2015. That's more than Boston Omaha's current entire market cap, which stands at only $488 million as of this writing. So the market seems to be assuming that the company's consolidated businesses and assets are worth less than Rozek and Peterson have effectively paid.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel