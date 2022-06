This Monster Growth Stock Is Still on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market's wild swings over the past few months are giving investors the opportunity to find great stocks on sale. They also mean that stocks are still tanking, and watching your highest-conviction stocks plunge in price can be both confusing and scary. But if you keep your eye on the goal and choose stocks with strong fundamentals, you can get great deals that should gain in value over time. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is one stock that's posting dramatic growth at the same time that its share price is falling, giving investors a great opportunity to buy a monster growth stock on sale.Image source: Airbnb.Continue reading