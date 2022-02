This Monster Metaverse Stock With Analyst-Predicted 48% Upside Is a Screaming Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors are having a forgettable year so far. Shares of the tech giant have dropped substantially in 2022 for several reasons. From the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to Nvidia's abandoned acquisition of Arm and the market giving a thumbs-down to Nvidia's latest quarterly results, a lot has been going on that has dented investors' confidence. However, some Wall Street analysts believe that Nvidia could deliver impressive upside.Nvidia stock sports a price target of $400 at the high end, which would translate into 70% upside from its close on Feb. 22. The average analyst estimate is $346, which would be a 48% jump. With catalysts such as the metaverse coming into play, it wouldn't be surprising to see this tech stock fly higher in the future.Nvidia released terrific results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 on Feb. 16, with revenue increasing 53% year-over-year to $7.6 billion and adjusted earnings rising 69% to $1.32 per share. The data center business played an important role in this impressive growth, and accounted for 43% of the company's revenue.Continue reading