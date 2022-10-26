|
26.10.2022 11:08:00
This Monster Stock Is Crushing the Nasdaq, and It's Still a Buy
Finding investment returns when the stock market is volatile could be as simple as asking one question: Which companies benefit from volatility? Online financial brokerage firm Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) certainly fits the bill.The company offers clients an opportunity to invest in thousands of financial instruments, and when market gyrations are particularly large, trading activity tends to spike. Since Interactive Brokers earns commissions on those transactions, its business does well in volatile conditions. The Nasdaq-100 technology index has declined by 29% this year whereas Interactive Brokers stock is performing far better with a loss of just 2.6%. And in the last month, its stock has soared by nearly 20% thanks to better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (ended Sept. 30). Here's why it might continue to outperform.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
