This Move Could Be a Game-Changer for Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) reported fourth-quarter results last Thursday, and the numbers were mostly in line with expectations.Revenue at the low-code software company rose 20% to $125.8 million, which beat estimates of $123 million. Cloud subscription revenue, the company's primary focus, rose 29% to $65.8 million. On the bottom line, Appian reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $24.8 million compared to $10 million in the quarter a year ago, a reflection of its having reached its hiring goals earlier than expected.