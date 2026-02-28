:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.02.2026 16:09:00
This Move Could Be the Secret to Saving Your Retirement Portfolio in a Market Crash
There's a reason so many people are scared to invest their retirement savings. The stock market has a long history of being volatile. And it's a highly unpleasant thing to see your portfolio balance drop 5% or 10% over the course of a single week, which isn't such an uncommon occurrence.But as scary as stock market crashes can be ahead of retirement, they can be even more problematic once you're in retirement. That's because at that point, you aren't trying to accumulate wealth for the future. Rather, you're actively using your IRA or 401(k) for income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
