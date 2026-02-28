:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.02.2026 16:09:00

This Move Could Be the Secret to Saving Your Retirement Portfolio in a Market Crash

There's a reason so many people are scared to invest their retirement savings. The stock market has a long history of being volatile. And it's a highly unpleasant thing to see your portfolio balance drop 5% or 10% over the course of a single week, which isn't such an uncommon occurrence.But as scary as stock market crashes can be ahead of retirement, they can be even more problematic once you're in retirement. That's because at that point, you aren't trying to accumulate wealth for the future. Rather, you're actively using your IRA or 401(k) for income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten