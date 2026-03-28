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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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28.03.2026 08:46:00
This Move Could Protect Your Retirement Savings Big Time in 2026
A lot of people are feeling iffy about today's economy. And that's understandable.Not only is stubborn inflation squeezing workers' paychecks, but tensions overseas, slow job gains, and tariffs are causing a lot of folks to feel uneasy. And while there's certainly no guarantee a recession will hit in 2026, it's a possibility.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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