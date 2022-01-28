This Move Could Save AMC Hundreds of Millions in Expenses

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has had a roller-coaster couple of years dealing with extreme ups and downs, many directly related to the pandemic. A recent move by management was made in the hopes of getting the theater chain back on track and heading upwards.AMC management has been dealing with a decline in attendance at its movie theaters for years. The issue was severely exacerbated in 2020 when its theaters were forced to close their doors for several months in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading