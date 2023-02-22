|
22.02.2023 14:25:00
This Nasdaq 100 Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ: QQQ) is one of the most closely followed market indexes in the United States. Tracking the returns of the 100 largest companies traded on the Nasdaq exchange, this technology-focused index has put up phenomenal growth for shareholders over the last decade-plus. If there is one thing the index is lacking, it is dividend payers, with its current yield at a paltry 0.7%.There are a few Nasdaq 100 stocks that pay a dividend, one of which is Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), a company with a high dividend yield and a fantastic history of growing its dividend per share. Here's why I think the semiconductor manufacturer is a perfect stock for technology investors looking for steady income growth.What's the first thing you should do when trying to find dividend growers? Look at companies that have consistently increased their dividends in the past. Texas Instruments (TI) passes this test with flying colors.Continue reading
