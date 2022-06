This Nasdaq Stock Has Massive Long-Term Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Supply chain challenges finally caught up with Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA): Shares of the company whose chips power automotive and security cameras slipped 2% following the May 31 release of its fiscal 2023 first-quarter results (for the three months ending April 30, 2022).Investors were quick to press the panic button despite the terrific growth in Ambarella's revenue and earnings last quarter, as the company's guidance points toward a slowdown in growth in the current quarter. Let's see what's plaguing Ambarella and why it would be a good idea to look past the short-term challenges that the company is facing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading