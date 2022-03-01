01.03.2022 13:45:00

This Nasdaq Value Stock Is a Bargain Hiding in Plain Sight

It has been a nerve-wracking past few months for investors as we've seen volatility due to overvalued growth stocks, inflation, supply chain issues, COVID-19 variants, and the expectation of rising interest rates, to name a few of the catalysts. Now the world faces the horrible consequences of Russia invading Ukraine, which obviously has impacts well beyond the market.As a long-term investor, you know that short-term volatility is a fact of life, and selling good stocks at the wrong time just locks in your losses. You also know it's a good time to buy, as many great companies are available at low valuations. But amid the sea of red on the market, there is one great stock flashing green that is still a bargain, Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
