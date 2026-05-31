Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
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31.05.2026 22:28:14
This New $125 Million Position Signals Confidence in One Cash-Rich Mining Stock Up 150% in a Year
On May 14, 2026, L1 Capital Pty disclosed a new position in Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU), acquiring 7,051,683 shares in a transaction estimated at $125.39 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, L1 Capital Pty established a new position in Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU), acquiring 7,051,683 shares. The estimated transaction value was $125.39 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price for the reporting period. At quarter end, the value of the stake was $124.95 million.Centerra Gold is a Toronto-based gold mining company with operations in North America and Turkey. The company leverages wholly owned, large-scale mining assets to deliver consistent revenue and profitability. Centerra Gold’s strategic focus on operational efficiency and resource development underpins its competitive position in the global gold and copper markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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