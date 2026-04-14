International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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14.04.2026 20:01:49
This New $32 Million Stake Targets an Actively Managed International ETF With 31% Returns
On April 13, 2026, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC disclosed a new stake in CORO, estimated at $31.90 million based on quarterly average pricing, in its latest SEC filing.According to a recent SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Pettinga Financial Advisors established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 992,179 shares. The estimated transaction value was $31.90 million, based on the average share price for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the position increased by the same amount, reflecting both the purchase and price effects.The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with access to a dynamically managed portfolio focused on international equity markets. The fund employs a proprietary rotation strategy to allocate assets across various countries, aiming to capture relative outperformance opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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