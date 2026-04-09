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WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007

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09.04.2026 16:02:20

This New $8 Million Bet on CORO Signals a Shift Beyond U.S. Stocks

On April 8, 2026, Ehrlich Financial Group disclosed a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 236,174 shares in a trade estimated at $7.59 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated April 8, 2026, Ehrlich Financial Group reported acquiring 236,174 shares of the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The estimated value of the trade was $7.59 million, calculated using the average price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position was also $7.59 million, reflecting the combined effect of share purchases and price changes for the period.The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with access to a diversified, actively managed portfolio of international equities. The fund's strategy centers on rotating exposure among various countries based on proprietary investment models and market analysis. By leveraging BlackRock's global research and risk management capabilities, the ETF aims to deliver competitive returns and efficient diversification for investors seeking international opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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