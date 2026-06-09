Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 13:50:00
This New ETF Is Up Nearly 30% This Year -- the SpaceX IPO Is Only 1 Reason to Like It
The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NYSEMKT: NASA) has been an early winner of SpaceX's plans for an initial public offering (IPO); as of this writing, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) has climbed roughly 33% this year. It invested in SpaceX through a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) and may buy shares after it goes public.As an exchange-traded fund (ETF), however, Tema's long-term success will depend on more than how SpaceX performs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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