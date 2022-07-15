|
15.07.2022 14:55:00
This New Regulation Could Juice Pfizer Stock Even More
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the top pharmaceutical businesses in the world, and it's the undisputed champion of coronavirus medicines. Between its antiviral pill Paxlovid and its vaccine called Comirnaty, it's on track to make around $54 billion in sales of its coronaviral mitigation products before 2022 ends.And regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just gave it a huge and somewhat unexpected gift that could increase that tally by even more. To sweeten the pot, the pharma won't need to spend an additional dime to capture the extra cash, and that's music to investors' ears -- let's investigate what's going on.On July 6, regulators at the FDA said that they were expanding the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued for Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid for coronavirus infections so that it could be prescribed by pharmacists. The expanded EUA means that there are fewer barriers for patients seeking treatment, as they don't even need to get a doctor's appointment to get their course of Paxlovid prescribed. While there are a few health-related restrictions that pharmacists will need to abide by when prescribing the medicine, it'll still bring in even more sales for Pfizer. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|7 625,00
|1,40%
|Pfizer Inc.
|51,30
|-0,10%
