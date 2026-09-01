Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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01.09.2026 21:00:06
This New Zepbound Study Could Be Great News for Eli Lilly Investors
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has performed well in recent years thanks to its strong position in the GLP-1 market. However, it has encountered some obstacles, one of which is spotty (at best) insurance coverage for Zepbound, its GLP-1 weight-loss medication. The drug's out-of-pocket monthly price is high, and the fact that a significant portion of patients can't rely on insurance to cover the cost has arguably limited its potential. But what if Eli Lilly could make progress in expanding insurance coverage for Zepbound? The company recently released results from a real-world study that could help it make its case before third-party payers. Here's what investors need to know.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|1 003,00
|0,40%