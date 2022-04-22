|
22.04.2022 17:23:00
This News Just Put Fulgent at the Top of My Buy List
Genetic testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) has had a wild ride over the past few years. At the beginning of the pandemic, Fulgent experienced parabolic revenue growth when it was able to pivot from its core, next-generation sequencing (NGS) business to produce COVID-19 tests. As one might imagine, this sent the stock straight up in early 2021 with shares topping out at more than $183. It's been a different story since then with the stock having fallen almost 70% from that high. At the time of this writing, its shares trade for $60. However, a recent press release contained a few pieces of information that have placed Fulgent at the top of my buy list. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!