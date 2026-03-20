Stream Aktie
WKN DE: A0MJ2W / ISIN: JP3399760002
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20.03.2026 04:05:00
This Nuclear Dividend Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into a Lifetime Income Stream
Nuclear energy is enjoying a renaissance in the United States and around the world.The U.S. Department of Energy has set a goal to triple America's nuclear energy capacity by the middle of the century. Japan is reactivating its nuclear fleet with the goal of generating 20% of its electricity through nuclear power by 2040. South Korea is planning to bring two new reactors online by 2038. And all around the world, there are 75 nuclear reactors under construction, with another 120 planned.The only issue? It takes a long time to build new nuclear power plants, around five years on average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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