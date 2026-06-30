Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.06.2026 18:45:00
This Nuclear Energy Stock Has Plunged 32%. Buy It Now Before It Sets a New All-Time High.
Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) has been around for decades but began attracting more investor attention in 2019, when it started contracting with the U.S. Department of Energy to enrich uranium and supply high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for next-generation reactors. In 2025, that attention elevated further, along with the nuclear industry more broadly, as HALEU was seen as a way to help meet the growing energy needs of data centers across the country. Centrus' share prices spiked from $54 in April 2025 to an all-time high of $464.25 by October 2025. The nuclear stock was riding high at that time on news that it had contracted with the National Nuclear Security Administration to develop low-enrichment uranium for government use.But since hitting that all-time high, Centrus' stock is trading down about 63%. The reasons for the drop include a mixed first-quarter earnings report, fluctuating spot uranium prices, and concerns about production once a ban on Russian LEU imports takes effect in 2028.The big price drop has created a potential buy-the-dip situation for investors willing to think long-term about Centrus. Here are three reasons to like the stock's long-term potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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