Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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13.05.2026 22:30:00
This Nuclear Stock Controls the Only Large Reactor Manufacturing Facility in North America, and Its Backlog Grew 50% in 2025. Time to Buy?
BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), an American engineering and manufacturing company that serves the defense and nuclear energy markets, claims to be the "only large, commercial nuclear equipment manufacturing facility in North America."BWX isn't the only company that provides end-to-end manufacturing services for nuclear reactor components. However, it's certainly one of the largest producers of specialized nuclear components, fuel systems, and naval reactor systems, and a bellwether of the nuclear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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