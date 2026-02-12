:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.02.2026 22:00:00
This Nuclear Stock Could Be a Big Winner as the U.S. Rushes to Secure Its Fuel Supply
Over the past couple of years, there's been a shift in sentiment toward nuclear energy to meet the huge electricity demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers. The Department of Energy has set an aggressive target to quadruple nuclear capacity by 2050 and aims to have 10 nuclear reactors under construction by 2030. As part of these efforts, Congress has approved big spending for nuclear innovation and advanced reactor technology. As hyperscalers seek clean-burning energy and the United States seeks to diversify away from Russian sources, Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) stands to benefit and could be a big winner in the long term. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!