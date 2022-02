This Number Is a Big Green Flag for AbbVie Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors might be numb to the common reminder that "past performance is no guarantee of future returns," but that doesn't stop companies like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) from working hard to replicate their prior successes. With the end of patent exclusivity looming for its rock star drug, Humira, the pharma juggernaut is scrambling to line up heirs to its revenue throne. For the moment, the lack of a clear heir apparent to Humira makes Abbvie a riskier investment than some of its peers whose top lines aren't quite as dependent on a single program. But where there's danger, there's opportunity. And there's one specific number in AbbVie's latest earnings report that hints at the likelihood that it will be successful in replacing the lost sales from its fading star.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading