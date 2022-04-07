This Number Shows Why Lululemon Is Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pressures have been mounting for many retailers as the supply chain remains jammed and costs keep rising. But athletic wear powerhouse Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) keeps pumping out higher sales. A 23% year-over-year revenue increase in the 2021 fiscal fourth quarter demonstrates yet again why this stock has been an overachiever, and why investors should expect another year of excellent performance in 2022.Lululemon struggled through the beginning of the pandemic like every other retailer, but its declines were smaller and it bounced back faster than many similar companies. That's due to a combination of factors that have led the company to what it is today -- a leader in the athleisure industry that's capturing more and more market share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading