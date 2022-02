This Number Suggests Peloton Will Be Fine

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings report is a reminder that valuation matters. Despite posting a decline in revenue from connected fitness products, the stock rebounded sharply to the high $30s after falling to a 52-week low of $22.81 in January. It now sits around $33 a share. While the market was focused on management's new cost-cutting plan to improve profitability, it was encouraging to see the subscriber retention rate remain above 90%. Here's why this important number is great news for Peloton.Image source: Peloton Interactive.