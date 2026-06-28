NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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28.06.2026 22:29:00
This Nvidia-Backed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock Has Multibagger Potential. It Is Trading at an Incredibly Attractive Valuation Right Now
Nvidia invested $2 billion in neocloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) in January this year to help the latter build artificial intelligence (AI) factories powered by its chips. That investment has appreciated 11% since then despite bouts of volatility.However, it won't be surprising to see this AI stock jump higher in the future, as it plays an important role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem by building dedicated AI data centers. Let's look at the reasons why this fast-growing company could be an ideal addition to your portfolio right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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