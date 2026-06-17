NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.06.2026 21:45:00
This Nvidia-Backed Company Is Bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Into the Physical World. Its Stock Could Jump 3x
Nvidia has invested in many artificial intelligence (AI)-focused companies lately, and neocloud provider Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is one of them.In March this year, Nvidia announced that it will invest $2 billion in Nebius to help accelerate the build-out of data centers and AI factories. Nebius specializes in designing and building dedicated AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. It also provides a software stack to help customers create, deploy, and scale AI applications, as well as run inference tasks.Nebius' end-to-end AI infrastructure platform has been in high demand from hyperscalers, as evidenced by the company's massive backlog. Its focus on aggressively adding new data center capacity has translated into phenomenal growth. Nebius' revenue in the first quarter of 2026 jumped nearly 8x year over year to $399 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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