NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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21.03.2026 02:30:00
This Nvidia-Backed Stock Is Slated to Quadruple Its Revenue by 2027
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most popular AI investment picks on the market, but Nvidia itself is also investing in several AI companies. While several stocks have come in and left Nvidia's portfolio, one stock has stuck around that Nvidia has made a significant investment in: CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Nvidia is a massive CoreWeave shareholder and owns more than 24 million shares. Its total investment is worth over $2 billion, showcasing how much money is wrapped up in the CoreWeave investment.CoreWeave is essentially a cloud computing company that's focused solely on providing AI computing power. It's seeing rapid growth due to its popularity, and it deploys Nvidia chips, which is why Nvidia has taken notice and invested in it. But does that mean it's a great buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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