Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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09.06.2026 19:13:00
This Ocean Mining Stock Just Got a Green Light From NOAA. Is it a Buy?
The United States is taking aggressive measures to reduce its heavy reliance on foreign nations for critical minerals and rare-earth elements. Research from The Motley Fool paints a concerning picture: China holds a near-monopoly over rare-earth elements, accounting for 70% of the extraction and 90% of the processing of these important resources. To counter this, the U.S. is investing heavily in revitalizing its domestic supply chains and exploring ocean-floor mining.TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a company leading the charge and recently received an important regulatory green light to move forward with its ocean mining business. Here's what that means for the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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