This Office REIT Is Betting Big on Manhattan's Recovery

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Manhattan office market took a big hit during the pandemic. Many companies pivoted to remote work, which has weighed on the demand for office space. Put simply, the city's office occupancy level and rental rates have been under pressure.However, the New York's largest office landlord, SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG), remains as optimistic as ever that the city will more than recover from the pandemic. That's leading the real estate investment trust (REIT) to make a big bet on Manhattan's future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading