This Often-Overlooked Growth Stock Just Reported An Amazing Quarter. Time to Buy Shares?
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose in after-hours trading on Thursday after the surgical robotics specialist reported fourth-quarter results that showed procedure growth holding up and the installed base still expanding.In the fourth quarter of 2025, Intuitive Surgical's revenue rose 19% year over year to $2.9 billion. And the company's net income surged, rising from $686 million in the year-ago quarter to $795 million.By almost every metric, the quarter was great. But can the business keep compounding fast enough to justify what investors are paying for the growth stock today?
