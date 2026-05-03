Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
03.05.2026 18:32:00
This Often Underappreciated Growth Stock Is Holding Its Own Against Giants Amazon and Alphabet. Time to Buy?
Despite shares climbing about 45% last year and another 14% in 2026 so far, streaming TV pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) still doesn't get the kind of attention its larger media and tech peers do. Based on the company's strong first-quarter results, however, some investors may be hoping that's about to change. The company's first-quarter 2026 earnings report, released Thursday, blew past expectations on both the top and bottom lines -- and management raised full-year guidance to boot.But should investors buy after the latest results?Unfortunately, the answer isn't as clear-cut as investors would probably like. While the underlying business is firing on all cylinders, the valuation arguably doesn't leave much margin of safety for new investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!