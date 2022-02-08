This Old House® Announces Brand New Linear Channel – This Old House Makers Channel – a First-of-its-Kind Channel Featuring Leading Makers and Craftspeople

This Old House, the most trusted brand in home improvement, announced today the launch of a brand new free, live channel - This Old House Makers Channel, which will feature leading makers and craftspeople displaying their amazing skills in woodworking, metalworking, design, building and more starting Tuesday, February 8th on The Roku Channel.

For more than four decades, This Old House has entertained and empowered homeowners with trusted home improvement content and inspired a generation of makers to try their own hands at new trades. Beloved Master carpenter Norm Abram, who debuted on This Old House in the first episode in 1979, is an ‘original maker’ who captivated viewers for years with his artistry. In a first-of-its-kind linear channel, This Old House Makers Channel will spotlight today’s leading makers and craftspeople and their remarkable skills in woodworking, metalworking, design, building and more. All for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year on The Roku Channel.

"This Old House has provided trusted expertise to generations of homeowners and we are delighted to continue our tradition of excellence by showcasing the most talented makers in the industry today,” said Dan Suratt, Vice President of This Old House, Roku. "These makers deserve their own channel on OTT and we’re excited to share their work with a new streaming audience.”

Featured Makers at launch include:

Tyler Bell – Fearless inventor, fabricator, and epic problem solver Tyler Bell challenges himself to make just about anything. His ultimate goal: to inspire the maker in all of us.

Anne Briggs - A self-taught farmer, builder, and educator intent on teaching and preserving disappearing life skills, Anne of All Trades' Anne Briggs helps people build simple, deeply-rooted lives they love.

Bob Clagett – When designer and builder Bob Clagett starts making stuff, you never know what to expect - the former software developer takes on complex projects from robots to film props to video-game consoles.

Jimmy DiResta – When makers look for inspiration, they find it with master craftsperson Jimmy DiResta. An artist who seeks to share and inspire, and says, "I make stuff. It’s what I do.”

Jason Hibbs – Craftsman and builder Jason Hibbs of Bourbon Moth Wooworking Co, builds custom furniture and fixtures with a "stop thinking and start doing" attitude.

Paul Jackman – Full-time maker and content creator, Paul Jackman works with a mix of materials, typically focusing on high-end reclaimed and upcycled projects through woodworking.

Laura Kampf – Maker and designer Laura Kampf makes videos about making stuff. Her creative inspiration takes flight in her workshop where she puts her tools to work, often building with a mix of recycled materials.

Make 48 -- Make48 is an exciting look at the entire invention process from idea to store shelf. Teams compete to develop a new product idea, plan it, make a prototype, and pitch it - all in just 48 hours.

John Malecki – Former NFL Lineman turned professional woodworker, John Malecki shares his deep passion for building with hilarious commentary to match, and provides inspiration for others to tackle big projects.

Jamison Rantz – Engineer and craftsman Jamison Rantz uses 3-D modeling expertise to build original designs for everyday life, so even first-time makers feel empowered to create.

Brad Rodriguez – Founder of the popular Fix This Build That brand, woodworker Brad Rodriguez inspires others to pick up their tools and build something awesome.

Chris Salomone – Providing clear and in-depth details from start to finish, custom furniture designer and woodworker Chris Salomone takes just as much pleasure in the design phase as in the art of the build.

Ben Uyeda – Ben stepped away from the award-winning architecture firm he co-founded to develop media companies that deliver affordable designs to the masses. His ideas have reached more than 50 million people and the free designs are being built on six different continents.

April Wilkerson – Creator of Wilker Do’s, master woodworker and welder April Wilkerson builds just about everything from scratch for her home. Working from her woodshop in the Texas Hill Country, there's not much April can't make.

This Old House Makers Channel (channel 458 on The Roku Channel) joins This Old House Classic (channel 457) and This Old House (channel 456), which first launched on The Roku Channel in 2019.

In July, This Old House won its 19th Emmy for "Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program” at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Additionally, viewers can find all the ways to watch This Old House and Ask This Old House here.

