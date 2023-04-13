This On-Ramp Could Lead You to a Dump

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It starts innocuously enough: You receive a message through an encrypted messaging platform asking if your daughter can come to a birthday party. You don't recognize the number and only have sons, so you write the sender back to let them know the message must have been misdirected. Thus begins an unexpected relationship that eventually reveals itself to be a stock scheme.After establishing a connection with you, your new friend mentions they have a relative with knowledge of a foreign company that just completed an initial public offering (IPO) on a U.S. exchange. It's a company with small market capitalization now but, according to the relative, it's poised to take off. Upon doing your research, you see that the price -- and apparently demand -- has been going up since the IPO. Your friend suggests that you buy the stock, at a certain price and quantity, directly through your own brokerage account, but that you'll need to place the order today to get in on the deal. It's enticing. What's the harm?Unfortunately, this social media scenario is already stage two in what regulators are calling a "ramp-and-dump" stock manipulation scheme. FINRA and other securities regulators inside and outside the U.S. are increasingly concerned about this new twist on the classic pump-and-dump scheme.Continue reading