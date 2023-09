This Once-Unstoppable Dow Stock Is Down 16% Year to Date -- Is It Time to Buy?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock fell for an 11th straight day last Thursday as pressures mount for name brand and big box retailers alike. The main catalyst for Nike's accelerated sell-off was disappointing news from Foot Locker, which fell over 28% on Wednesday in response to weak quarterly results. Let's put the pieces together to see if Nike is positioned well in this challenging period or if the Dow stock is simply too risky to buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel