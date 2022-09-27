This One Thing Could Be a Huge Catalyst for ApeCoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you look at a chart for ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE), things have not gone nearly as planned since its much-hyped launch back in mid-March. ApeCoin is down nearly 80% from its all-time-high, the market for NFTs has cratered, and demand for Bored Ape NFTs has dried up. So there's obviously a lot of risk involved in buying ApeCoin right now.However, I'm impressed by how much innovation continues to come out of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem. The creators of ApeCoin, working with the creators of the Bored Ape NFT collection, have continually found new ways to reinvent intellectual property and new ways to extend the Bored Ape brand. And now comes another move that I think could be a huge catalyst for ApeCoin going forward: the introduction of an innovative new staking rewards program.In layperson's terms, staking is simply the ability to earn passive income with your crypto holdings. If you hold a particular crypto, you can stake it and earn rewards. You are still the owner of the crypto, but you can no longer trade it. It's "locked up" for a specified period of time; at the end of the staking period, you get back your original crypto. You are essentially earning rewards by letting someone else have access to your crypto for a short period of time.Continue reading