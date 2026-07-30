NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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30.07.2026 18:23:00
This Overlooked AI Trade Has Been Quietly Outperforming Nvidia Over the Last 6 Months
Nvidia remains a top pick for artificial intelligence (AI)-focused investors. The GPU stock is, quite simply, an AI powerhouse. Nvidia sits at the center of the AI revolution, making shares a must for nearly every portfolio seeking exposure to this cutting-edge field. Wall Street analysts still expect a lot of growth ahead for Nvidia. But the company's $4.8 trillion valuation may cap how quickly it can grow from here.Investors seeking greater growth potential should consider smaller AI stocks. Right now, there's a relatively tiny EV stock attempting to go all-in on AI. Most investors don't realize how much this electric car maker is betting on AI. And over the last six months, this company's stock has actually outperformed Nvidia shares.On the surface, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) looks like an EV stock. And it is. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from electric vehicle sales. And nearly all of the company's growth this year should be fueled by rising sales for its R2 SUV -- Rivian's first EV priced under $50,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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