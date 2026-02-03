:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.02.2026 23:30:00
This Overlooked Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Surprise Winner of 2026
Tech stocks were among the market's biggest winners last year. However, one of the most overlooked artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in 2025 could be one the biggest winners this year.SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) shot to fame back in 2024 after Nvidia revealed that it had taken a stake in the company. However, after the chip giant exited its stake a year later with some nice gains, SoundHound's stock lost its luster.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!