Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
25.01.2026 15:45:00
This Overlooked Rare-Earth Stock Could Transform $1,000 Into Life-Changing Wealth
When you think of a U.S.-based rare-earth miner -- if you've ever found yourself thinking such a thing at all -- MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is probably the first mining stock that comes to mind. And while MP Materials certainly deserves its popularity -- it did, after all, ink a landmark $400 million deal with the Department of Defense -- USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) might be the better growth opportunity right now.Image source: Getty Images.Like MP, USA Rare Earth is trying to build a domestic supply of rare-earth metals, with the end goal of manufacturing high-performance magnets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
