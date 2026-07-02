Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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02.07.2026 02:23:00
This Palantir Rival Could Soar 36% in a Year, According to Wall Street. Is It a Buy Right Now?
Artificial intelligence (AI) software giant Palantir Technologies has endured a difficult time on the stock market in 2026, losing 30% of its value as of this writing, and that's despite the impressive growth that it has been clocking due to the fast-growing demand for its generative AI software solutions.Palantir's valuation has been the primary reason behind its underperformance. However, shares of BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE: BBAI), which are significantly cheaper than Palantir, have met with the same fate. Like Palantir, BigBear.ai also offers AI tools that enterprises and business customers can use to make decisions and predict outcomes. The company's solutions are used in border security, defense and intelligence, and supply chain applications.However, BigBear.ai stock is down 37% so far this year. However, its 12-month median price target of $5 points to potential upside of 36%. So, should investors consider buying this beaten-down stock in anticipation of a turnaround? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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