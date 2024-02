This Passive-Income Powerhouse Just Raised Its Dividend for the 37th Consecutive Year to an All-Time High

On Jan. 25, 2023, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) announced its 36th consecutive annual dividend raise when it boosted its dividend by 6%. Investors were hoping for another raise in the Feb. 2, 2024, fourth-quarter earnings release -- and they got just that.Chevron announced an 8% dividend raise lifting the payout to $1.63 per share per quarter -- or $6.52 per share per year.Here's a look at Chevron's history of dividends, why this raise is meaningful, and why the dividend stock is a good value.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel